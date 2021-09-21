Police seek assistance locating missing 13-year-old Cumberland County girl

Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 19 on the 600 block of Geneva Drive.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are searching for Roxanne Rodriguez, 13, also known as Roxanne Moore of Cumberland County.

According to police, Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 19 around 7 p.m. at her home on the 600 block of Geneva Drive.

Upper Allen Police describe Rodriguez as 5'3", 105 pounds, with black hair and blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and red shoes.