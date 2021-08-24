Officials now offering cash reward offered in 2019 missing woman case in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Officials are offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading up to the location of a missing woman.
Kimberley Gsell, 40, was reported missing on Sept. 29, 2019 from a Middlesex Township Motel in Carlisle.
There has been no contact with Gsell since her disappearance.
Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading up to Gsell's location or the arrests of the person responsible for her disappearance.
Officials ask that if anyone knows anything that could help police in this investigation, they are asked to contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.