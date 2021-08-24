Officials now offering cash reward offered in 2019 missing woman case in Carlisle

Kimberley Gsell, 40, has been missing since Sept. 2019. Officials are now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to her location.

Kimberley Gsell, 40, was reported missing on Sept. 29, 2019 from a Middlesex Township Motel in Carlisle.

There has been no contact with Gsell since her disappearance.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading up to Gsell's location or the arrests of the person responsible for her disappearance.