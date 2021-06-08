State police searching for missing person in Lancaster county

Police said Roger Eckman may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

State police are searching for a 78-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Limestone Road, Oxford borough, Chester County on Saturday morning.

Police said Roger Eckman may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with "Alaska" printed on the chest pocket and tan cargo shorts.

Police said Eckman was last known to be driving a 2009 silver Ford Focus bearing Pa. registration HCB8721.

If you have information on Eckman or his whereabouts, call 911 or PSP Lancaster at (717)-299-7650.