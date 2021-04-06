Police are searching for missing, endangered Lancaster County man

Theodore Seifried, 64, was last seen in Willow Street on June 2, police say. He may be confused and is at risk of harm or injury, according to police.

WILLOW STREET, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County man believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Theodore Seifried, 64, was last seen on Laneview Drive in Willow Street on June 2, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 112 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a Stone Pony logo on the back, and a white hat.

Seifried is believed to be operating a 2009 Toyota Camry with PA registration DSM-6958.

Police say Seifried may be confused and is considered to be endangered.