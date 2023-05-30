x
Police incident reported in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are responding to an active situation in Harrisburg. 

According to Matt Maisel the director of communications within the City of Harrisburg, there is a police presence gathered at Hall Manor in Harrisburg. 

Maisel confirmed that police believe there is a man inside the residence with a child and that they are using flash-bangs to lure him out. 

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. 

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, there are multiple police vehicles and there is a large police presence at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

