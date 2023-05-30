Police incident reported in Harrisburg

Maisel confirmed that police believe there is a man inside the residence with a child and that they are using flash-bangs to lure him out.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are responding to an active situation in Harrisburg.

According to Matt Maisel the director of communications within the City of Harrisburg, there is a police presence gathered at Hall Manor in Harrisburg.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m.

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, there are multiple police vehicles and there is a large police presence at the scene.