Police incident reported in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are responding to an active situation in Harrisburg.
According to Matt Maisel the director of communications within the City of Harrisburg, there is a police presence gathered at Hall Manor in Harrisburg.
Maisel confirmed that police believe there is a man inside the residence with a child and that they are using flash-bangs to lure him out.
The incident began around 1:30 p.m.
According to FOX43's crew at the scene, there are multiple police vehicles and there is a large police presence at the scene.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.