Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured

The stabbing occurred at 7:22 a.m. Monday in the area of South Queen and East Farnum streets, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected stabbing in downtown Lancaster Monday morning.

It occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of South Queen Street near East Farnum Street, Lancaster Police said.

Responding officers confirmed they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the incident, and say he and the victim knew one another. The stabbing was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public, according to police.

The suspect is not yet in custody, police said. They did not release the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 717-735-3300 and ask for Det. Burgett or any working detective.