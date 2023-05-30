Harrisburg man injured in stabbing; police investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected stabbing that injured a man Monday night in Harrisburg.
It occurred around 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. 13th Street, authorities said.
Responding officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains there in critical but stable condition.
Police believe the man was stabbed in a targeted incident and that there is no danger to the public.
The incident remains under investigation. Police believe they have leads on the suspect's identity, but no arrests have been made at this time.