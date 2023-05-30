Harrisburg man injured in stabbing; police investigating

The male victim was stabbed multiple times at about 6 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of S. 13th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected stabbing that injured a man Monday night in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. 13th Street, authorities said.

Responding officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains there in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the man was stabbed in a targeted incident and that there is no danger to the public.