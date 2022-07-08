x
Fatal aircraft crash in Mifflin County kills one

Samuel R. Peachey, from Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Mifflin County Coroner's office responded to an aviation accident Friday morning. 

The crash occurred at 100 Plane View Drive, Menno Township, around 10 p.m. 

Samuel R. Peachey, from Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Peachey was operating a Powered Hang Glider when he allegedly lost control and crash-landed in the field of a farm. 

The cause of death was pronounced as blunt force trauma. 

The aircraft’s characteristics met the definition within Part 103 and is considered an Ultralight, which the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) does not investigate. The investigation has been transferred to local law enforcement. 

