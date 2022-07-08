Truck driver will face trial for crash that caused the death of two Lancaster County siblings in 2021

Cesar Torres, 38, was held over for trial at a preliminary hearing Friday, according to court records.

A Florida truck driver charged in the death of two Lancaster County siblings in a fiery crash in East Petersburg last year will be tried in Lancaster County Court, according to court records.

Cesar Torres, 38, was driving the tractor trailer that struck a pickup at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road on May 22, 2021. The occupants of the pickup, Brandie Lee Kasper, 21, and her brother, Christian, 18, both died at the scene.

Torres was not injured.

At a preliminary hearing before District Judge Brian Chudzik Friday morning, Torres was held over for trial on two counts of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter and one count each of failure to stop at a red light and driving at unsafe speed.