Coroner responds to fatal crash in York County

Officials say the driver of the vehicle struck a tree and went down an embankment in Lower Chanceford Township on Tuesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified woman has died following a single vehicle crash at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to 123 Paper Mill Road at 5:58 p.m. after a report of a crash fatality, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

In a release on social media, Gay said the "victim had reportedly been an occupant in a vehicle when the driver of the vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a turn." The driver then struck a tree and went down an embankment.

The release also states that there were reportedly other occupants in the vehicle, but the office did not release information on survivors. There is no word on if these occupants sustained any injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and is pending notification of her family.

Gay says a routine toxicology will be performed, but there will be no autopsy.