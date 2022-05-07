Aggressive driving enforcement initiative begins in Manheim Township

Police say this enforcement wave will focus on heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red-light running, and tailgating.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Local law enforcement in Manheim Township is joining the Pennsylvania State Police and over 300 municipal agencies to conduct targeted aggressive-driving enforcement starting today through Aug. 21.

According to police, the goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.

Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited, officials say.

Officers are hoping the initiative will spread awareness about aggressive driving and, in turn, lower the number of related crashes.

"This particular wave of aggressive driving enforcement is targeting heavy trucks, commercial vehicles, pedestrians, pedestrian safety points, red light infractions, and tailgating infractions," Officer Donald Everetts from the Manheim Township Police Department said.

Last year, Manheim Township had the highest reported crashes per capita in the state, 6,200 of which were a result of aggressive driving.

This is the third wave of this year's aggressive driving enforcement.

This initiative is a part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).