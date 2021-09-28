Pharmacies start offering the Covid-19 booster shots to eligible Americans

Hillcrest Pharmacy and Compounding in Lancaster County has already administered 20 booster shots since Monday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People are lining up for the booster shots now available at some local pharmacies as well as big national chain pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

Some made appointments in advance.

“We had some that were very excited to schedule," said Melissa Koehler, co-owner of Hillcrest Pharmacy and Compounding. "They even called last week. So we tentatively scheduled them and they’ll be trickling in throughout the week."

“We make appointments both online and by phone" Koehler said. "And we also can take walk-ins. We do delivery vaccines, so if someone is homebound we’re able to get the vaccine to their homes, and we do a lot of vaccine at the curbside as well."

Major chain stores like CVS and Walgreens are offering the booster shot by appointments through their websites or by phone.

They are also encouraging people to get the flu shot.

“At Walgreens, we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people so that when you sign up for your Covid-19 shot, you'll be offered the opportunity to get the flu shot or any other vaccine that you need," said Dr. Kevin Ban, the Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens.

Health experts say the flu shot does not interfere in any way with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The center for disease control has recently said you can get your flu shot and your booster shot at the same time. Obviously there may be a slight risk of having more side effects," said Dr. John Goldman, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at UPMC.