Harrisburg middle schooler is community's next journalist after selected for Scholastic Kids Press program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg 7th grader will now be telling stories to inform the community after being selected for the Scholastic Kids Press program.

"I always had an interest for writing for my school and I found out about Scholastic Kids Press and I was very eager to sign up," said Ava Brown, one of 36 kid reporters from around the world selected for the program.

The kid reporters, ages 10-14 cover politics, entertainment and sports, among other topics locally and nationally for the Scholastic Kids Press website and Scholastic Magazines — which reaches more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide, according to the publishing company.

Brown says she is interested in telling stories that affect her hometown including the impact of COVID-19 on online schooling.

Brown also wants to help those around her.

"I just like how you're able to help other people and like help other people learn about what's going on with your community and help people get their businesses on and ready," said Brown.

Scholastic says Brown will interview leaders and experts in her community about the topics that matter most to kids.

The publishing company also says kid reporters have covered major national and world events and interviewed notable figures actress Millie Bobby Brown; former vice president Mike Pence; and former first lady and President, Michelle and Barack Obama