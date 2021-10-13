Road-rage shooting leads to arrest of Perry County man.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Perry County man after allegedly firing a gun at another car on Route 849 in Wheatfield Township.
Pennsylvania State Police charged 30-year-old Ashton Taylor from New Bloomfield with attempted homicide after they say he allegedly fired a gun at an 18-year-old man from Newport while driving.
According to police, on Tuesday morning around 6:15 a.m., the victim said they were driving behind Taylor before trying to pass him.
While passing, Taylor allegedly shot at the victim, with the bullet grazing the rear of the driver's seat, and embedding in the car's b-pillar.