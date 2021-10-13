Road-rage shooting leads to arrest of Perry County man.

Police charged a man from New Bloomfield with attempted homicide after they say he allegedly fired a gun at an 18-year-old man from Newport while driving.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Perry County man after allegedly firing a gun at another car on Route 849 in Wheatfield Township.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 30-year-old Ashton Taylor from New Bloomfield with attempted homicide after they say he allegedly fired a gun at an 18-year-old man from Newport while driving.

According to police, on Tuesday morning around 6:15 a.m., the victim said they were driving behind Taylor before trying to pass him.