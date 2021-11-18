Perry County judge pleads guilty to inappropriate contact with minor, witness intimidation, and obstructing investigation

Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport, was charged last November following an investigation into his misconduct towards children by Pennsylvania State Police.

NEWPORT, Pa. — A Perry County Magisterial District Judge has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriate contact with a minor, intimidating a witness, and obstructing an investigation of sexual misconduct by a state constable in separate incidents dating back to 2012 and 2013, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport, was charged last November following an investigation into his misconduct towards children by Pennsylvania State Police and Shapiro's office, the attorney general said.

The investigation revealed that Schechterly repeatedly engaged in inappropriate contact with minors at his residence, Shapiro said.

Investigators who interviewed witnesses determined that Schecterly regularly brought children into his district court office and home, Shapiro said. Schecterly made contact with many children through a program in his church known as the “Royal Rangers” where he served as “Commander Mike.”

The investigation revealed that Schecterly allegedly sexually assaulted the victim his residence in 2012, Shapiro said.

On another occasion, a witness reported that Schecterly touched his own genitals in the presence of the child, according to Shapiro.



During the course of the investigation, State Police also identified two women who made allegations against a state constable working out of Schechterly’s district court office between 2013 and 2020, according to Shapiro.

One of the victims alleged that the constable had made lewd comments to her while serving court papers in 2013 in an attempt to trade sexual services for official action, Shapiro said.

A second woman subsequently alleged that the constable came to her home and assaulted her, according to Shapiro.

Investigators learned that in February 2013, Schechterly became aware of complaints against the constable. Schechterly used his official power to summon the first victim and the constable to his office concerning a case over which he had jurisdiction.

As a Perry County Magisterial District Judge, he maintained jurisdiction over her case until 2015, which denied the victim the opportunity to come forward, and hindered her reporting of the incident for nearly six years, Shapiro said.

Schechterly pleaded guilty to Corruption of Minors, Intimidation of a Witness or Victim, Official Oppression, and Obstruction of Justice before the Honorable Judge Jessica Brewbaker of Cumberland County.

He will resign as judge at the time of sentencing, Shapiro said.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.

“With this plea, the defendant is taking responsibility for his crimes and will be held accountable," said Shapiro. "This case serves as a reminder that no one, no matter their position of power, is above the law.