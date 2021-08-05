Woman mauled to death by dogs in Perry County

Rhoda Marie Wagner, 60, had been helping care for the dogs for over a month before being attacked.

NEWPORT, Pa. — A woman in Perry County was mauled to death by three Pitbull Terriers.

On July 28, a resident told police they saw an adult woman laying in a front yard of a residence on the first block of Henry Road in Miller Township and reported that there were three dogs running loose in the yard.

Upon arrival, EMTs and state troopers determined that the woman, Rhoda Marie Wagner, 60, of Newport, was deceased.

An investigation determined that Wagner, who was home alone at the time, was attacked by all three of the dogs for an unknown reason and died as a result of the attack.

The dogs were euthanized at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area with the approval of their owner, Wagner's roommate.