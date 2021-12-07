People on unemployment now required to look for jobs as many claim unemployment site is still plagued with problems

Multiple people have reported to FOX43 news that they are still waiting to receive their unemployment checks. Meantime, they must now look for work.

The work search requirement has returned for people on unemployment in Pennsylvania as many businesses claim they are having trouble hiring enough staff. Meantime, criticism continues over the new unemployment website continues as many recipients claim they have been waiting for weeks to get paid.

Multiple unemployment recipients who reached out to FOX43 also expressed concern with the work search requirement as they expressed they financially need to find a job equivalent in pay and benefits to the positions they lost during the pandemic. Others noted financial hurdles of child care and ongoing health concerns in returning to work during the pandemic.

Lawmakers have been debating the work search requirement as far back as May as business owners have expressed frustrations over short staffing as more customers return with vaccinations rolling out.

PA Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced in May the work search requirement would return in July.

"Work search will be turned on July 18 which means UC claimants will have to search for work the previous week, which would be the week of July 11th," Berrier said in May.

Berrier told lawmakers in May as well that the notion that people on unemployment are receiving a lot of money, and therefore don't want to work, isn't exactly the case.

"I think what really gets overlooks is that the average claimant receives $640 a week," she said. She later added, "this $640 a week is actually 50% of the average weekly wage in Pennsylvania."

According to the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry website:

Can I be exempt from work search requirements?

Some individuals are exempt from the work search requirements and may not be asked this question. Exemptions include:

Individuals who receive work through a union hiring hall



Individuals on a Shared Work plan through their employer



Individuals in Trade Act training



Individuals attending a RESEA session for the week



Individuals who have written recall dates from their employer