People on unemployment now required to look for jobs as many claim unemployment site is still plagued with problems

The work search requirement has returned for people on unemployment in Pennsylvania as many businesses claim they are having trouble hiring enough staff. Meantime, criticism continues over the new unemployment website continues as many recipients claim they have been waiting for weeks to get paid.
Multiple unemployment recipients who reached out to FOX43 also expressed concern with the work search requirement as they expressed they financially need to find a job equivalent in pay and benefits to the positions they lost during the pandemic. Others noted financial hurdles of child care and ongoing health concerns in returning to work during the pandemic.
Lawmakers have been debating the work search requirement as far back as May as business owners have expressed frustrations over short staffing as more customers return with vaccinations rolling out.
PA Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced in May the work search requirement would return in July.
"Work search will be turned on July 18 which means UC claimants will have to search for work the previous week, which would be the week of July 11th," Berrier said in May.
Berrier told lawmakers in May as well that the notion that people on unemployment are receiving a lot of money, and therefore don't want to work, isn't exactly the case.
"I think what really gets overlooks is that the average claimant receives $640 a week," she said. She later added, "this $640 a week is actually 50% of the average weekly wage in Pennsylvania."
According to the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry website:
Can I be exempt from work search requirements?
Some individuals are exempt from the work search requirements and may not be asked this question. Exemptions include:
Individuals who receive work through a union hiring hall
Individuals on a Shared Work plan through their employer
Individuals in Trade Act training
Individuals attending a RESEA session for the week
Individuals who have written recall dates from their employer
If you are presented with the question, "Did you complete your required work searches and/or work search activities during the week beginning Sunday, [date], and ending with Saturday, [date]?" and are exempt, you will select "Yes." For more information about exemptions, please reference the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Handbook.