How easy is it to find a job? For some in Pa., it just 'sucks'

"That's the biggest thing I'm hearing is money. That's the biggest thing," said one career expert about people seeking jobs.

Pennsylvania's work search requirement starts back up next month. But although 'now hiring' signs are hanging up across the state and many business owners claim they are short-staffed, career experts tell FOX43 some job openings just aren't appealing to those who are out of work for a multitude of reasons including pay and benefits.

"There are plenty of places hiring it seems like right now. It's just many of the jobs don't seem appealing to a lot of the patrons coming in," said Ryan Bankert of Guthrie Memorial Library, who said many people are seeking a job equivalent of what they lost. Guthrie Memorial is just one library that assists people in career preparation and job searches. Local libraries also provide free computers to people who don't have access to technology. Find more about that here.

Pennsylvania's Department of Labor & Industry is encouraging people looking for work to turn to PA CareerLink to receive free assistance in searching for a job.

PA CareerLink Lancaster site administrator, Judy Wechter, said she is preparing for more people to seek out their services when the work requirement starts up again. However, she noted that many people post-pandemic are also seeking to switch careers and employers may need to be open to hiring people with different skill sets.

9pm deadline! People getting Unemployment Compensation & Pandemic Emergency UC have to file weekly benefits before the system goes offline for an upgrade. So how easy is it, really, to find a job? Let's talk about the hurdles facing job seekers @FOX43 4/5 https://t.co/XVYdlbCUaZ pic.twitter.com/7dppiyMOEO — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) June 2, 2021

"What we are doing is really guiding individuals at this particular time... to really think about that skill set that you have and how that can transfer into another sector... That's the important thing to do. And, employers need to be able to think of hiring in those terms," she said.

Wechter said many people who come to PA CareerLink do not have access to computers. PA CareerLink also provides free computer usage at their sites in addition to resume and interview building resources. For those people who do have access to a computer, many PA CareerLink services are also provided online.

Wechter said the vaccination effort across the state has really helped people to feel more comfortable to look for a job. However, she noted the average job search could take 3-4 months. She said that also does not guarantee that the job seeker will land employment within the career that they are pursuing.

"The same obstacles that were present pre-pandemic are going to be here post-pandemic," she said. "And, that is transportation and childcare."

Bankert added the additional pandemic unemployment benefits combined with the current minimum wage also factor into decision making.

"With that it's actually better to be staying on the unemployment than to have a job that's paying minimum wage or less than $15 an hour. You'd be making more money staying home. And, some people are doing that. That's the biggest thing I'm hearing is money. That's the biggest thing," he said.

Pennsylvania's L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier previously said about the additional COVID-19 unemployment benefits, "I think what really gets overlooks is that the average claimant receives $640 a week." She added, "this $640 a week is actually 50% of the average weekly wage in Pennsylvania."

The work search requirement will restart the week of July 11, 2021. Beginning July 18th, people will need to certify that during the previous week they looked for a job. The requirement impacts any unemployment program in Pennsylvania including unemployment compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

FOX43 asked how the work search requirement would impact self-employed people. The PA Dept of L&I wrote,"when work search restarts during the week of July 11, the requirements will be the same for all individuals receiving unemployment benefits, including those who were previously self-employed. The work search requirement is fulfilled by applying for two jobs and participating in one work search activity each week. More information about work search and eligible work search activities can be found here."

Both Wechter and Bankert stressed people who need to find a job need to start looking immediately and reach out for help. Bankert reminded everyone the wider net they cast, the better they may do in the job pool.