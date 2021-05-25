House GOP advances measure limiting Wolf disaster authority

A state House committee is advancing legislation aimed to end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 17, 2021.

A Pennsylvania state House committee is advancing legislation to keep portions of the governor’s coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.

The resolution passed by Republicans on the State Government Committee on party lines Tuesday requires approval from both legislative chambers but not from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

It's designed to stop the use of no-bid contracts, require people on unemployment aid to look for work and end social distancing rules.

Wolf’s mitigation orders are currently being phased out, and on Monday the governor’s acting labor secretary outlined a schedule for resumption of job search requirements.