Scratch-off players claimed more than $191.2 million in prizes in Pennsylvania last month, the Lottery says

The biggest winner was a $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Gettysburg, Adams County, the Lottery said.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Scratch-off lottery winners claimed more than $191.2 million in prizes last month -- including one top prize winner of $1 million, according to numbers released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $1 million winner was a player from Adams County, the Lottery said. The winning ticket was sold at the Gettysburg Travel Plaza on Sandoe Road in Gettysburg.

That store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Across Pennsylvania, the Lottery said, other big prizes claimed during February included:

Two prizes of $500,000;

One prize of $300,000;

Nine prizes of $250,000; and

Fourteen prizes of $100,000.

A total of $191,270,473 in scratch-off prizes were claimed in the month of February, the Lottery said. The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com.

Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000, the Lottery added.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million, the Lottery said. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets promptly and immediately claim their winnings, the Lottery said. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack.