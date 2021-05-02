$1 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Gettysburg

The winning $1,000,000 Jackpot Party ticket was sold at the Gettysburg Travel Plaza on Sandoe Road, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A $1 million prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in Gettysburg, the Lottery announced Friday.

The winning $1,000,000 Jackpot Party ticket was sold at the Gettysburg Travel Plaze on Sandoe Road, the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

$1,000,000 JACKPOT PARTY® is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.