Palmyra police warn of likely inaccurate sex trafficking social media post

The post alleges the incident happened in the Wheatstone area of North Londonderry Township and that money, possibly laced with fentanyl, was placed on a sidewalk.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department released a statement regarding social media posts warning of sex trafficking lure.

According to the department, the posts state that money is often placed on the sidewalk face down, home security cameras go blank and then come back on with people hiding in nearby bushes.

The posts alleged that the incident occurred in the Wheatstone area of North Londonderry Township.

At the end of the post, it states that the Borough police were contacted and said this is a new sex trafficking lure. Additionally, the post states that police told them the money is sometimes laced with fentanyl.

Since learning of the post, Palmyra Police and North Londonderry Township police have been working together to verify the accuracy of this incident.

According to the departments, no incidents similar to the social media post have been reported.

Additionally, the departments reportedly spoke to law enforcement officers that deal with human trafficking. They advised that placing money on the sidewalk laced with fentanyl is not accurate.

If anyone does have information on the social media post, they have been encouraged to contact their local department at the following numbers:

Palmyra Borough Police: 717-838-8189