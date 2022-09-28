Police charge Harrisburg man in connection to death of 5-year-old girl

Gregory Woods Jr., 25, is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Harrisburg police. Additional charges are pending autopsy results.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a Harrisburg man in connection to the death of his 5-year-old daughter.

Gregory E. Woods Jr., 25, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person less than 13, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the girl's death, according to Harrisburg Police.

Additional charges could be filed later, pending the results of an autopsy on the victim, police said.

Woods was charged after the girl was transported to a local hospital suffering from undisclosed injuries, which she succumbed to on Tuesday, according to police.

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday night. Bail was denied due to the nature of the case, according to court records.

Woods was transported to Dauphin County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.