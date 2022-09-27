Police seek help finding Cumberland County woman missing for three years

Kimberly Faye Gsell, 41, was reported missing by friends and family in 2019. Gsell's children and family members have had no contact since her disappearance.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday, Sept. 29 2022 will mark three years since the disappearance of a Cumberland County woman.

Cumberland County Crimestoppers has offered up to $2,000 for information leading to Gsell's location or information surrounding those potentially responsible for her disappearance.

Middlesex Township Police are still asking for the public's help in locating Gsell or information that may help police identify those responsible for her disappearance.