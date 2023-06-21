Pa. Senate committee advances bill expanding access to medical marijuana

The bill would allow individuals to be prescribed the drug, regardless of their condition, and eliminate expiration dates on medical marijuana cards.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More Pennsylvanians could have better access to relief after the Pa. Senate’s Law and Justice committee approved a bill that would loosen the Commonwealth’s Medical Marijuana Act; the proposed bill was approved by a 10-1 vote.

Republican Committee Chairman Senator Mike Regan sponsored the bill, which would allow patients to get medical marijuana regardless of illness.

Right now, the drug only covers 24 medical conditions. The legislation would also seek to remove medical marijuana card expiration dates.

The Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition said the bill will ease the burden on individuals seeking treatment.

“We want to ensure that patients, who may receive a benefit, are able to try this medicine," stated Meredith Buettner, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition.

Meanwhile, groups like the Pennsylvania Family Institute have come out against the bill. They assert that the legislation goes beyond serving medical needs, and will increase recreational use among children and young adults.

“It seems to me like we’re getting really close to commercializing the sale of what science and medical evidence shows is a very dangerous and harmful drug," expressed Dan Bartkowiak, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Family Institute.

Supporters see the legislation as a way for people to have more options when it comes to their personal medical care.

“I view the elimination of the conditions list as allowing patients and their doctors to make decisions that are right for those patients," said Buettner.