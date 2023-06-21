Having fun at summer camp | Family First

Across south central Pennsylvania, there are a variety of camps to keep your kids active and engaged this summer.

YORK, Pa. — School is out and kids are home for the summer.

Luckily, all across south central Pennsylvania, there are a ton of camps offering a variety of activities to keep your kids active and engaged this summer.

At Roundtop Mountain Resort, campers can enjoy the great outdoors. Between going for a paddle, casting a line or working a ropes course, there’s no shortage of classic camp activities.

“Being able to be here in the summer is totally different,” said camp administrator and former Roundtop camper Abby Murphy. “It’s fun, you get to be in nature with friends; it’s a really great time.”

If your kid is into science, technology, engineering, art or math, The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg has a long list of awesome summer camps. From musical theater, to archeology, even coding and gaming, these specialized camps are designed around STEAM activities.

“I think STEAM based programming is unique and important for kids these days,” said Sarah Throckmorton, the director of education at the Whitaker Center. “It really (helps to create) a well rounded education in a child.”

The Northern Central Railway of York’s S.T.E.A.M. Summer Camp is back, tying S.T.E.A.M. activities to some really cool trains, even giving kids the chance to be the conductor.

“There’s all kinds of sports camps that they can go to; this is something different,” said Ben Olewiler, the lead with the Northern Central Railway Summer Camp. “When you see a 6-year-old running a ginormous diesel engine, it’s really kind of cool.”