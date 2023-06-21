Hummelstown man elected State Commander of Pennsylvania VFW

David W. "Spike" Gyger was elected to the position Saturday. He served for 36 years with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and has held many positions in the VFW.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has been elected as State Commander of the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars, the organization announced Wednesday.

David W. "Spike" Gyger, of Hummelstown, was voted into the position on Saturday, the Pennsylvania VFW said in a press release.

Gyger, who enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in August 1979, served for 36 years and retired from the Middletown-based 193rd Special Operations Wing.

During his long and storied career, he served in combat operations and participated in at least 20 deployments to include worldwide and classified missions.

Gyger held many VFW positions for the Post, District and Department levels. He has served as the Pennsylvania VFW Homeless Veterans Chairman for many years as well.

“I am honored to Command the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars,” said Gyger. “I look forward to working with this great team and helping to support the Veterans of Foreign Wars across Pennsylvania.”