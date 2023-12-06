Fireworks in Central Pa. | Here's where to watch displays for July 4

Here is a list of celebrations, parades, gatherings and fireworks displays that can help you mark July 4, 2023!

Pennsylvania is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day 2023!

Several townships and counties will be hosting 4th of July celebrations in the days leading up to the holiday.

Here is a list of celebrations, parades, gatherings and fireworks displays that can help you mark July 4 (If you don't see your event on the list and would like it added, please e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Adams County

Carroll Valley

Carroll Valley Borough is hosting a July 4 celebration featuring The Regan Years, with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be live music, food and drink trucks, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the flyer here.

Gettysburg

The Gettysburg Community Independence Celebration is being held on Tuesday, July 4 at Gettysburg Area Rec. Park.

The annual event will include food trucks, fireworks, music, BINGO, a cash raffle, a beer garden, face painting, glitter tattoos, a balloon artist and more!

Parking is $5 and the fireworks are expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Destination Gettysburg website here.

Cumberland County

Hampden Township

Hampden Township's 10th annual Fun Food Fest in Hampden Park is set for Saturday, July 8.

The event will conclude with fireworks after sunset.

Newville

The 63rd Annual Lions Club Community Fair will be held from July 5-8 and will feature a fireworks display to cap the day at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

The fair features rides, games, music, food and craft vendors, the Little Miss Newville Pageant, and more.

For additional information, go here.

Shippensburg

The borough's annual fireworks display will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at dusk on Tuesday, July 4. The town band will play from 8 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Dauphin County

Harrisburg

The City of Harrisburg is hosting this year’s July 4th Food Truck Festival & Fireworks at Riverfront Park from 1-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The event is set to feature over 45 food trucks, live music, a wine/beer garden, free activities for children and one of the largest fireworks displays in the area. The fireworks are expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Street parking is FREE for the holiday. Parking on City Island is $5 and parking at the Market Square Garage is $10 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. courtesy of Park Harrisburg. FREE bike parking is available at Market & Front Street and Forester & Front Street courtesy of Recycle Bicycle. The train station is just 3 blocks away for anyone traveling into the city for the event.

For more information, you can visit the city of Harrisburg's website here.

Linglestown

Lower Paxton Township is hosting its annual Fireworks & Food Trucks event at Koons Park on Monday, July 3.

Food trucks are expected to feature Mad Dash, Sittin Pickin Chicken, Cousins Maine Lobster, Cruisin Cuisine, Crema, Milk 'N More, Scoop 'o Dough and the Pretzel Spot Café.

The fireworks are co-sponsored by Lower Paxton Township and the Linglestown Fire Co.

For more information, you can visit the Lower Paxton Township website here.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

The Chambersburg Recreation Department will host an Independence Day Festival at Memorial Park, 1 Washabaugh Way, from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The celebration will include food, refreshments and fun activities like inflatables, bands, food trucks, games and a beer tent.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Chambersburg Aquatic Center will open at 1 p.m. and offer water games throughout the day.

For more information, go here.

Fannettsburg

The 31st annual Fannettsburg Fun Fest will be held on Saturday, July 8.

Fun Fest concludes with fireworks.

Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Summer Jubilee will be held all day on Tuesday, July 4 at 500 E. Main St.

Featuring a Firecracker 5K Race and 1-Mile Kid's Fun Run, fun, games, live music and entertainment, food and craft vendors, and fireworks at dusk.

For more information, go here.

Lancaster County

East Petersburg

East Petersburg's Independence Day celebration will be held Friday, June 30 in the borough's Community Park. There will be music and food trucks beginning at 5:30 p.m., a showing of the film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at 8:30, and fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Elizabethtown

The Star Barn at Stone Gables Estate, 1160 N. Market St., will hold a 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Cost is $35 per admission for carloads up to eight people or $50 per admission for carloads of nine to 15 people.

Activities include live performances, tours of the Star Barn and museum, a petting zoo, yard games, fire pits and more.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Lancaster

Clipper Magazine Stadium will be hosting its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1.

Gate open at 4 p.m. with fireworks slated for 9:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit here.

Long's Park is hosting its Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with The US Army Band: Pershing's Own at 7:30 p.m. on July 2.

For more information, go here.

Lititz

The 206th Hometown Fourth of July Continuous Celebration in Lititz is set for July 3-4 at Lititz Springs Park.

For more information on tickets and schedule, visit here.

Marietta

The borough's Fireworks and Food Trucks event will be held Saturday, July 1 at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, beginning at 5 p.m.

Activities include food trucks, a barrel train for kids, yard games and juggler Chris Ivey at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Parking at CBC Church.

Mountville

The borough's annual Independence Day celebration will be held on Saturday, July 1 at Froelich Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

For more information, go here.

New Holland

New Holland will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert and fireworks on Monday, July 4.

Following a performance by the New Holland Concert Band at the borough's Community Park at 7 p.m., a fireworks display will follow at dusk.

For more information, go here.

Quarryville

The Independence Day Demolition Derby and Fireworks Display is set for Saturday, July 1 at Buck Motorsports Park on the Lancaster Pike.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

Lebanon County

Lebanon

Lebanon's annual fireworks display will be held at Coleman Memorial Park at 1400 Maple Street in Lebanon.

Fireworks are set for July 4 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5.

For more information, you van visit the City of Lebanon's website here.

Perry County

The New Bloomfield Fireman's Carnival is set to have fireworks on July 4 at 10:30 p.m.

York County

Dover Township

The township's Red, White & BOOM! celebration will be held at Eagle View Park on Monday, July 3. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Hanover

Hanover’s 4th of July fireworks will be on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The location is N. Wilson Avenue behind Lowes and Sam’s Club.

The rain date will be July 5, same time and location.

Jacobus

The annual Jacobus Blast at Jacobus Park, 1 S. Pleasant Ave., will be held on Tuesday, July 4. Activities include games, live music, food, crafts and a fireworks display.

New Freedom

The New Freedom Lions Club Carnival will be held from July 4-8 at Marge Goodfellow Park.

As part of the festivities, a fireworks display is planned for Friday, July 7, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Red Lion

The borough's fireworks display will be held Monday, July 3 at Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Ave., beginning at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

Shrewsbury

The 74th annual Shrewsbury Firerman's Carnival is slated from June 26-July 1.

Fireworks will be held on June 30 at 10 p.m.

Springettsbury Township

An Independence Day Celebration, presented by Hollywood Casino York, will be held on Sunday, July 2 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mt. Zion Road.

A concert at 7 p.m. will be followed by a fireworks display at 9:15 pm.

For more information, go here.

Stewartstown

Harpfest 2023 will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 4:00 p.m. until the fireworks display at 9:30 o.m.

For more information, visit its website here.

Wrightsville

The borough's Independence Day celebration will be held Saturday, July 2 in the area around the John Wright Building at Front and Walnut Streets, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

York

July4York will be held at WellSpan Park on July 4 at 8 p.m. after the York Revolution game ends.

From 8:30-9:30 p.m., there will be a free concert followed by fireworks.