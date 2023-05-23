Pennsylvania House Democrats pass two gun reform bills

The bills would expand background checks for all gun purchases and implement 'red flag laws' in the Commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gun reform laws are coming down the chamber after Pennsylvania House Democrats passed a set of bills on Monday. The bills would bring universal background checks and red flag laws to the Commonwealth.

Representative Perry Warren, who sponsored the background checks bill, says the measures will keep Pennsylvanians safe.

“This is what our public wants, this is what our public voted for," said Representative Warren, a Democrat from Bucks County. “We’re deterring mass shootings, suicides, shootings during family arguments, shootings in the streets.”

Alison Shih serves as legal counsel for the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. She says that 21 states and Washington DC have passed universal background checks and red flag laws.

Shih adds that Pennsylvania’s background check bill would expand background checks for private sales of long guns, such as rifles and shotguns.

Private background checks are only required for handguns in the state.

“This just expands what already exists in Pennsylvania," Shih told FOX43. "It’s not building out a new system, it’s just closing that loophole so that people can’t get their hands on a long gun, without undergoing a background check.”

She states the red flag law would empower families and law enforcement to temporarily take a gun from someone who is in crisis, and potentially preventing suicides and mass shootings.

“This kind of law can prevent somebody from making a bad day even worse, turning a bad day into a tragedy," said Shih.

“This is a divisive issue and one that, very frankly, impacts our law-abiding gun owners in Pennsylvania," said Representative Rob Kauffman, a Republican from Franklin County.

Rep. Kauffman is among many Republicans who voted against the two bills. He argues the red flag law would take guns from people without proper due process.

“The burden of proof to get them back is on the gun owner, not the government," said Representative Kauffman. "Very frankly, this red flag law is terribly dangerous and unconstitutional.”