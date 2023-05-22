Wooden dugout collapses on 18-year-old in Harrisburg

The dugout reportedly collapsed in on the victim, causing severe injuries to his face. According to Maisel, the victim is fighting for his life.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after a wooden dugout collapsed on him in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg's Communications Director Matt Maisel, the victim is part of a youth baseball team that had permission from the city to play at 7th and Radnor Sports Park.

There was a wooden dugout under construction at the park, which the team was in the process of taking down.

The dugout reportedly collapsed in on the victim, severely injuring him.

According to Maisel, the 18-year-old was not initially not breathing but was revived when first responders performed CPR. He has been transported to a local hospital where he is conscious and breathing but "fighting for his life."