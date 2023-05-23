Harrisburg's Midtown Scholar bookstore named Publishers Weekly Bookstore of the Year

The local bookstore beat out four other finalists, all of which were nominated for the “positive roles they continue to play in their communities."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Publishers Weekly has named Harrisburg’s Midtown Scholar Bookstore the winner of their 31st Annual Bookstore of the Year award.

Midtown Scholar was chosen for the honor from a short list of five finalists from across the United States.

Each of the nominated bookstores were chosen because of the “positive roles they continue to play in their communities by bringing writers and readers together,” according to Publishers Weekly.

The other finalists were:

The Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds, Wash.)

Harvey's Tales (Geneva, Ill.)

Interabang Books (Dallas, Texas)

Main Street Books (Lafayette, Ind.)

The award was announced Monday, as part of the U.S. Book Show, sponsored by Publishers Weekly, which runs from May 22-25.

Since 2001, the Midtown Scholar has aimed to provide a welcoming place for the discussion and exchange of ideas about books, politics, culture and history.

The Midtown Scholar presents a critically acclaimed lineup of nationally touring authors year-round and proudly hosts the annual Harrisburg Book Festival each October.