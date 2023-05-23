Cumberland County welcomes new Urban Churn location on Tuesday

Urban Churn Craft Creamery is opening a new location in Carlisle.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The summer season is almost here.

So, what better time for Urban Churn Craft Creamery to open up a new location in Carlisle.

This will be the creamery's third location in central Pennsylvania, and they opened their door with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Attendees received an Urban Churn gift card and also a free scoop.

The ceremony was hosted and provided by the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC.

"It's been a wild ride," said Adam Brackbill, owner and founder of Urban Churn Craft Creamery. "From starting off churning behind a cinema in Midtown Harrisburg, surviving through COVID-19 to opening our second and third locations, I've learned a lot and am so thankful. Urban Churn would not exist if it wasn't for our community and supporters."

Urban Churn Craft Creamery is a locally owned company that uses natural and local ingredients to churn custom and unique ice cream flavors. Its shops are open year-round, offering seasonal flavors, various international-style hot chocolates and desserts.