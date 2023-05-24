'Operation Special Delivery' breaks up $4 million cocaine distribution ring in Berks County

12 alleged co-conspirators have been charged with sending packages of drugs from Puerto Rico to the U.S. as part of a large distribution network, authorities said.

READING, Pa. — Law enforcement officials in Berks County announced they have broken up a drug trafficking and delivery conspiracy involving mass quantities of cocaine being mailed to Reading from Puerto Rico.

A special task force investigation launched in August 2022 has resulted in charges against 12 members of the alleged trafficking conspiracy, which was led by Jeffrey Ramos-Perez and his girlfriend, Jennifer Zerolo-Feliciano, both of whom were responsible for mailing packages of cocaine to the U.S., the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

The other ten co-conspirators allegedly accepted the parcels and distributed the drugs locally, according to the DA's Office.

"This corrupt organization functioned with the purpose of flooding Berks County and surrounding counties with illegal drugs for financial gain," District Attorney John T. Adams said.

During the investigation, detectives and agents seized forty kilograms of cocaine from nineteen parcels destined for Berks County and surrounding areas.

The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be approximately $4 million.

Charged as a result of the investigation, dubbed "Operation Special Delivery," are:

Jeffrey Ramos-Perez, 22, of Reading: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Jennifer Zerolo-Feliciano, 30, of Aguadilla, PR: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Cruz Lebron-DeJesus, 42, of Philadelphia: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Jeffrey Cedeno-Ramirez, 41, of Reading: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Raquel Rivera- Maldonado, 45, of Reading: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy Jose Escobar-Camacho, 39, of Reading: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy Hector Luis Rosado-Ortiz, 39, of Hamburg: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Javier Rosario-Bones, 51, of Hummelstown : Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Rodrigo Fontanez-Cortez, 43, of Wyomissing: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy David Arocho-Cortes, 34, of Reading: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy Grace Diaz-Rodriguez, 29, of Reading : Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Michel Diaz-Ramos, 33, of Reading: Possession with the intent to Deliver Controlled Substances, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Corrupt Organizations, Criminal use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy

Currently, 11 of the 12 subjects are in custody. Cruz Lebron-DeJesus is still at large, according to law enforcement officials.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.