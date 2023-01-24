Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania

Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, was sentenced to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy out of Puerto Rico.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto Rico to central Pennsylvania through the U.S. Mail. The cocaine would arrive at various locations in Lancaster, where they were picked up and further distributed.

An investigation revealed that Soto and his team also sold heroin and fentanyl to customers. They would then transport cash back to Puerto Rico.

Soto entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. One of Soto’s co-conspirators, Jonathan Lopez Arizmendi, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms and more of cocaine, and is awaiting sentencing. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.

It is unclear why Soto was referred to as "The Chicken Man."