Harrisburg man sentenced to 18 years in prison for cocaine trafficking

Ricardo Soto-Delcado, 48, pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. by having it shipped from Puerto Rico through the mail.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 18 years in prison after being convicted of cocaine trafficking charges in U.S. Middle District Court.

Ricardo Soto-Delcado, 48, was sentenced at a hearing Thursday by District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Soto-Delgado pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy to have kilograms of cocaine shipped into Harrisburg through the United States Postal Service, Karam said.

Between April 2018 and November 2019, Soto-Delgado had approximately 35 kilos of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to various addresses in Cumberland and Dauphin counties, Karam said.

Postal Inspectors uncovered the drug trafficking operation after they intercepted parcels destined for the addresses, according to Karam.

Soto-Delgado's codefendant, Becky Cro, pleaded guilty to assisting him in the conspiracy and was sentenced to six months in prison at a previous hearing, Karam said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police.