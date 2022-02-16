One person rescued from house fire in Lancaster City

Fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of East Clay Street at 11:56 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person has been rescued from an overnight fire in Lancaster City.

Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 400 block of East Clay Street at 11:56 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed one person became trapped inside and had to be rescued from the fire.

There is no word on injuries or if anyone else was inside at the time.

According to dispatch, the house is fairly damaged.

Lancaster City Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire was out as of 1:30 a.m. and crews are working to clear the scene.