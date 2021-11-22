New details emerge about last moments in Vicosa manhunt

Maryland State Police revealed some new details on what they found inside the gray Ford Edge that crashed in Smithsburg, Md. on Nov. 18.

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Maryland State Police revealed some new details on what they found inside the gray Ford Edge that crashed in Smithsburg, Md. on Nov. 18, ending the four-day manhunt for Robert Vicosa.

Four firearms were located within vehicle, including one Glock pistol, two 9-millimeter handguns (one located in the front seat and one in the backseat) and one assault rifle located in the backseat, according to MSP.

Police are awaiting the results of autopsies and ballistics testing to determine which guns were shot and who shot them. It appears, however, that Vicosa was the only shooter.