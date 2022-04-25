Events in Harrisburg work to spread awareness of victim's rights

National Crime Victims' Rights Week promotes victims' rights and honors those who advocate on their behalf.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — National Crime Victims' Rights Week is April 24 through April 30. The period of time promotes victims' rights and honors those who advocate on their behalf.

Pennsylvania's Office of the Victim Advocate hosted a rally at the Capitol Fountain on Monday, where officials exhibited the services they provide to victims of crimes.

Supporters from another group attending the rally, Northwest Victim Services, said they hope to help give victims a voice.

“This is so important for all of those who have been affected by a crime," said advocate Melany Nelson. "Today we're giving them a voice to show that they are victorious. We're giving to co-homicide survivors a voice to let them know, to let everyone know that what happened does not define who they are and healing is around the corner.”

Along with Monday's rally, two more advocacy events are planned throughout the week:

"An Outsider's Guide to Domestic Violence"

April 26 at 7 p.m. at Penn State Harrisburg (Olmsted Building).

"An Outsider's Guide to Domestic Violence" is a 45-minute talk for support persons who have not experienced violence themselves. Organizers say attendees should leave with a much stronger understanding of the patterns of domestic violence and how they can help.

Planting Seeds of Hope Ceremony

April 29 at 2 p.m. on the Dauphin County Courthouse lawn.

The Planting Seeds of Hope Ceremony is where advocates, survivors and partners in the criminal justice system and the community will gather for a symbolic planting of seeds.

Survivors, Dauphin County officials and Victim/Witness program staff will speak, along with a performance from community choir Voices of the Valley.