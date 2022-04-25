City of York hosts fair housing event in hopes of providing equal access

Those who attend can expect to learn about home ownership, the eviction process, landlord/tenant issues, and programs available for housing assistance.

YORK, Pa. — Officials for the City of York say they have been seeing record numbers of evictions since the pandemic began and they say the need for education on home ownership has only grown.

This is why today, a fair housing event is taking place at York City Hall. Officials say this will be an opportunity for the city to re-establish itself as an inclusive community that is committed to fair housing.

The city will have individuals from many sectors of the housing community including: affordable housing advocates, a community progress council, a housing director, and Habitat for Humanity.

Officials say the main goal of this event is to educate the community so that people may have fair access to housing.

"Fair housing is very important to us, and we want to make sure individuals know what their rights are," Stephanie Seaton, the executive director of the York City Human Relations Commission said.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the conference will be taking place starting at 12 p.m.