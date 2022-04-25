Hero run raises awareness for abused and neglected foster care children

Participants and spectators enjoyed Pa. Dairymen's milkshakes, the Official BBQ, LLC food truck, face painting, touch-a-truck, a bounce house, a DJ, and more.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (DC CASA) hosted its inaugural Superhero 5K and family fun run in Harrisburg on Sunday.

Local heroes and their friends joined together at Bishop McDevitt High School to run or walk to raise awareness about the abuse and neglect of foster children and honor the volunteers making a difference in their lives.

Some heroes joined fundraising forces to form super squads.

Event organizers say it's just one way of saying thank you to the volunteers vital to the cause.

"We truly believe they are superheroes," DC CASA Executive Director Corey Korinda said. "I mean, they have stepped up to make a difference in a child's life, to raise awareness about the plight of children in foster care."

