How your wedding dress can serve a greater purpose, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Oct. 4 to discuss how your wedding dress can be put to good use.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As important as the dress is to the bride, it's no secret that it doesn't have much use after the wedding day, until now.

In this week's Chick2Chick podcast, the chicks chirped about “Sweet Grace Gowns” and how wedding dresses are being turned into handmade burial outfits for babies, helping parents who have recently lost their children.

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Oct. 4 to discuss how your wedding dress can be put to good use.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.