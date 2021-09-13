Superdogs to the Rescue, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Sept. 13 to discuss service dogs in the courtroom.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dogs in courtrooms are becoming more popular.

This week, the chicks "chirped" with the Cumberland County Bar Foundation, which is implementing canines in the courtroom to help children and adults alike in emotional court proceedings.

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Sept. 13 to discuss service dogs in the courtroom, and their latest podcast.

