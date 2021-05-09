Volleyball tournament to benefit those who lost their lives to mental and substance abuse disorders

Every summer, Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, Inc – a regional behavioral health facility network – has organized and hosted the event to raise awareness.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The SecondChancePA program, Blueprints for Addiction Recovery sponsored an event on Saturday to honor the life of Nicole Conway and all those who lost their lives to substance use and mental health disorders.

All money received went directly to Nicole's son Kaayson, as well as two girls, Jayla and Riley who lost their father, Jake Diehl in the form of a trust fund, ensuring their bright future.