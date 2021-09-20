Keys to financial success in college, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Sept. 20 to discuss how to manage money while being independent.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Whether you're in high school or college, or the parent of a student, the cost of higher education can be daunting.

College students across the nation have just headed back to campus, and the reality of being financially responsible for themselves is probably starting to hit a lot of them. For high school students, pouring over college applications can be anxiety-inducing, as large numbers seemingly hop off the page.

The average college student graduates with roughly $40,000 in debt, according to Lisa Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU). She shared three of her top tips to ensure students succeed financially in college with Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry in the latest Chick2Chick podcast.

Posteraro and Perry joined FOX43 on Sept. 20 to discuss their interview with Kennedy, and to share some of her tips.

Kennedy said that it's important for parents to sit down with their kids and have an honest conversation about how paying for college works, and just how much money it costs. They need to discuss how much of the financial burden will fall on the parents versus the college students.

Kennedy also said that it's vital for college students to understand the difference between a grant and financial aid. Also, kids should figure out ways to save money on campus.

"Whether you're getting a campus job or you're just learning to budget, I think it (college) is a very good time for kids to look at what their bank account is and budget so they don't get caught up in the entertainment aspect," Perry said.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.