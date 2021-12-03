Travel Smart: Taking a virtual journey around the World this Spring break

Amazon Explore offers interactive travel experiences, live streamed to your home.

YORK, Pa. — With some travel restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon wants to help those suffering from Wanderlust this Spring break.

Amazon Explore virtually transports people around the globe through one-on-one customized and interactive travel experiences.

The best part? It's all done from the comfort of your own home.

"At-home explorers," can choose from more than 250 live experiences in more than 20 geographic locations.

Some of these experiences include interactive animal adventures in Costa Rica, a photography tour of Prague and touring Buddhist temples in Tokyo.

Right now, Amazon is offering 30% off select experiences for Spring break.

Amazon Explore is also available on the Amazon mobile app, so you can explore different places wherever you go.

In this week's Travel Smart, FOX43 spoke to Lifestyle and Travel Expert, Veena Crownholm, to learn more about completing your virtual vacation!