Post-pandemic vacations: Changes you may need to prepare for before traveling again | Travel Smart

Everyone is clamoring to get back to some sort of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic has been deemed over and safe for travelling again.

However, just because the pandemic may be nearing its end doesn't mean there won't be changes the next time you travel.

Some of those changes may be unexpected.

We spoke to Melanie Lieberman, the Senior Travel Editor from The Points Guy to get more insight into what people are thinking about traveling as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have an end in sight.

According to a recent study by The Points Guy, 49 percent of people said they were more likely to travel to a destination or with a provider that requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

However, only 25 percent of people said that they would be less likely to travel to a destination with that requirement.

Overall, Lieberman says that people want to get away, but should expect to pay more for that long-awaited vacation.

"I think a lot of people are expecting to see more deals than they might be finding," Lieberman explained.

"There is a lot of demand for specific types of trips right now. For example, it might be easier to find a deal if you do travel to a city or one of those major markets, but if you want to travel to a leisure destination that's really known for its wide-open spaces and outdoor activities, a lot of people have the same idea."