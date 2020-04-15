Furry Friends with Cesar, the Doberman Pinscher

6-year-old dog looking for a quiet, loving home

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is brought to us by the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA, Inc.

Cesar is a 6-year-old Doberman Pinscher.

He's as sweet as he is handsome!

Cesar needs to be the only pet in the house, as he is not good with other animals.

A home with a secluded, large, fenced-in-yard would be best.

Cesar is well behaved, knows his basic commands, takes treats gently and is crate trained.

He is also neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines.

Cesar wants to be petted and loved!

He is looking to fit right into a laid back, quiet home.