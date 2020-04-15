Furry Friends with Cesar, the Doberman Pinscher

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is brought to us by the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA, Inc.
Cesar is a 6-year-old Doberman Pinscher.
He's as sweet as he is handsome!
Cesar needs to be the only pet in the house, as he is not good with other animals.
A home with a secluded, large, fenced-in-yard would be best.
Cesar is well behaved, knows his basic commands, takes treats gently and is crate trained.
He is also neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines.
Cesar wants to be petted and loved!
He is looking to fit right into a laid back, quiet home.
If you're interested in adopting Cesar, click here.
