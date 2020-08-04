Furry Friends with Davey, the cat

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Davey, the cat!
Davey is a one-year-old brown tabby that is currently at the York SPCA.
He is described as an energetic, affectionate sweetheart.
Davey is said to be slightly shy when meeting new people, but is said to be very loving when he warms up.
He also interacts well with other cats.
The York SPCA says that Davey is playful, full of love, and would make the perfect addition to any family!
