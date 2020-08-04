Furry Friends with Davey, the cat

Davey is a one-year-old brown tabby that is at the York SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Davey, the cat!

Davey is a one-year-old brown tabby that is currently at the York SPCA.

He is described as an energetic, affectionate sweetheart.

Davey is said to be slightly shy when meeting new people, but is said to be very loving when he warms up.

He also interacts well with other cats.