Furry Friends: Katie, the dog

A 7-year-old pup is looking for a good home.

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is brought to us by the Sebastian Foundation for Animal Rescue.

Katie is 7-years-old.

She was a shelter transfer from Virginia where she was found living in a jeep with four other dogs and two cats.

Her thick coat was badly matted and she's now sporting a new hair do.

Katie's been spayed and vaccinated.

She's currently in a foster home with other dogs and cats.

She prefers to be with more laid back dogs and cats that are dog saavy.

It may take some time for her to warm up to strangers, but she loves walks and snuggling on the couch!