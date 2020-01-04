Furry Friends with Cooper, the English Fox Hound

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Cooper, the English Fox Hound!
Cooper is a 2-year-old boy that came to Animal Rescue Inc. from another shelter.
He is described as very energetic, playful, and the type of dog that should have a fenced in yard.
Cooper is said to get nervous around other dogs, but loves to give kisses and should be great with children!
Cooper is neutered, has all his shots, is heart worm negative, and micro chipped!
Check him out in the clip above.